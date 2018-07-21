Kids Fringe at Winnipeg Fringe Festival promises to wear out the young ones

Organizers of Kids Fringe at the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival said there are so many activities this year that they are guaranteeing parents a quiet drive home with their children.

Kids Fringe, which is located in Old Market Square, includes face painting, crafts, games and plays for young families.

“We guarantee parents, you bring your kids to Kids Fringe and they will be worn out,” outdoor stage host Captain Braggadocio said. “You’re going to get a good night’s sleep out of those kids after they come to Kids Fringe.”

Kids Fringe is celebrating its 19th year at the Winnipeg Fringe Festival, which is in its 31st year.

Braggadocio said it’s important for families to build as many memories as possible.

“That’s what science tells us,” he said. “Experiences are what you need to accumulate, not stuff.”

The Winnipeg Art Gallery has a booth set up for kids to colour, paint and make puppets.

Tessa Brenan assisted visitors with watercolour painting on Saturday. She said the young ones can choose to follow guidelines or simply use their imagination.

“We want to show them that everybody is good at art and they can always try something new,” Brenan said.

Andrew Gilbart attended the festivities with his four-year-old son. He hopes Kids Fringe will get his son comfortable with the festival at an early age.

“It’s a good way to sort of hook the kids in when they’re young and hopefully they’ll be lifelong fringers,” Gilbart said.

The festival runs from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. daily until July 29.

Kids Fringe is looking for feedback from parents and kids as it prepares for its 20th anniversary next year.