Actress and her French Bulldog center stage at Winnipeg Fringe Fest

A woman will be preforming with a fury partner — her French Bulldog — at Winnipeg’s Fringe Theatre Festival.

Edmonton-based Ainsley Hillyard and her pooch, Jezebel, are hitting stages around Canada with their performance which questions how people interact with animals on a daily basis.

“It reaches deep into the audience’s humanity and compassion. It reminds people to appreciate what is in front of them and enjoy life while we can,” Hillyard said.

The idea of working with Jezebel came up during a two week creative process she was taking part in.

“I was doing a two week creative process workshop with Denise Clarke from One Yellow Rabbit Theatre in Calgary. She really wanted get to the heart and see what was important to me and what we should make the show about. After a few days of chatting, she told me I should have my dog in the rehearsal space. She’s very central and important to me. I thought it would be amazing.”

RELATED: More than 170 shows on display at Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival 2018

Hillyard said Jezebel is not even fully trained.

“She can sit, well, maybe 80 per cent of the time. She just has a really great and calm demeanour. She makes for a really great theatre dog in that way. She’s quite unpredictable. We’ve done the show where she has come on stage, fallen asleep and snored. She has gone into the audience, under people’s chairs as well as sniffed and met everyone. I never really know what she’s going to do.”

With Jezebel being adopted, Hillyard has reached out to Winnipeg’s Humane Society to help raise awareness for the animals looking for forever homes.

RELATED: Stressed-out shelter dogs seeking weekend staycations: Winnipeg Humane Society

“At the end of the show a volunteer will be able to talk to everyone who’s interested in adopting, donating, or supporting the society”

Hillyard says adopting her dog has been great.

“I fell in love with her immediately and it took some time for her to grow on me. It’s been nice. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

Hillyard and Jezebel perform at various times throughout the festival. Find the dates, times and tickets on the Winnipeg Fringe Threate Festival Website.

WATCH: Ainsley Hillyard shares the story on how her dog, Jezebel, became her co-actor.