Saint John Pet Expo features education as major component

It’s like being a kid in a candy store, but for pet lovers.

Saint John hosted its first ever Pet Expo on Saturday. The event featured dogs and cats, bunny rabbits, turtles, and yes, even geckos.

“We got a guy that does pet massage, we got people that help disabled pets,” said Event promoter Lance Kangas.

“We have a lot of pet charities, pet food companies, anything to do with pets and kids.”

Vendors included local businesses like “The Dog House,” which provides private dog park time. It was an idea born from its owner, whose dogs weren’t comfortable in a traditional dog park.

“I felt like I was sort of cheated,” explained Jerry Kunitsky. “I know a lot of people feel the same way for whatever reason. Their dog isn’t suited for a dog park or maybe they’re concerned about dogs that are already in the dog park, so they walk by.”

Education is clearly a big component, as well. The New Brunswick Kennel Club were on hand to promote promote purebreds.

“Purebred breeders have done research on pedigrees, health clearances and if you want a certain thing and a certain breed, you’re going to get it from a purebred,” said Shyanne Polley, president of the Kennel Club.

Potential pure bred owners are also advised to be educated and warned of the so-called “backyard breeder.”

They don’t do the health testing that they should. They’re not registered and they’re not purebred unless they’re registered,” added Kennel Club Member Sue Rioux.

The Saint John Cherry Brook Zoo also had a presence to educate the public on animals that may or may not make good pets. It also showcased animals many people are afraid of, including snakes and rats.

The latter, according to zoo officials, are misunderstood.

“They’re very smart,” said zoo executive director Martha McDevitt. “They can be taught tricks, they can be taught different things and they’re very social.”

You could say the event had “gone to the dogs,” but in a good way.