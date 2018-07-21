Downtown Kelowna comes alive with biggest block party in the Okanagan

Almost 20,000 people are expected to flock to the streets of downtown Kelowna for the 29th annual Downtown Kelowna Block Party.

The event showcases the best of the city, with shopping, food, music and entertainment for the entire family.

Three stages will show off local musical artists and a variety of entertainers, including Michael Daniels, Lucky Monkey, Ben Klick and Sista B & the Boys.

There will also be street performances, interactive workshops and even a dance championship called Fresh Coast.

Kathy Wilton is an event volunteer and says the block party promotes the Kelowna community. “It’s a great success,” she said. “There’s so many things for people to come and do and see. There is so much fun for kids. When the kids are having fun, everyone’s having fun.”

All-day activities include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a climbing wall and an inflatable park.

A dunk tank featuring some local celebrities will be raising funds for United Way.

Marianne Dahl is the marketing and events manager for United Way Central and South Okanagan/Similkameen. She says funds collected today will go towards programs and services in the local community.

“We’re raising money for the community to give back to kids, families, seniors, youth, people that are vulnerable in their community, to give them a lift,” Dahl said.

Several downtown streets are being closed off for the event, which takes place across Bernard Avenue from Abbott Street to Richter Street.

The Downtown Kelowna Block Party is on from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday July 21. For the schedule of events and map, please visit the Downtown Kelowna website.