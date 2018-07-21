‘Words could never express what you’ve meant to me’: DeRozan says goodbye to Toronto

Demar DeRozan said his goodbyes to Toronto in a heartfelt Instagram post Saturday after his trade from the Raptors earlier this week.

In a package deal that has many Raptors fans grieving, DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl will go to San Antonio Spurs, while Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green will come to Toronto.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors trade DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard

The move seemingly caused a shift in the city as fans grappled with one of their favourite players leaving the local courts. DeRozan himself appears heartbroken.

“Words could never express what you’ve meant to me,” reads his Instagram post.

“I was just a 19 year old kid from Compton when we first met, but you took me in and embraced me as one of your own. I am so grateful for the love and passion that you’ve given me over the past nine years. All I ever wanted to do was duplicate it 10x over just to show my appreciation. Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada.”

DeRozan was reportedly told earlier in the summer he would not be traded. In a story posted to his Instagram account Wednesday morning, DeRozan wrote, “Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can’t trust em. Ain’t no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing… Soon you’ll understand… Don’t disturb…”

On Friday, Raptors president Masai Ujiri issued an apology to DeRozan, calling the unexpected trade a “gap in miscommunication.”

“First of all I want to not only apologize to DeMar DeRozan for a gap of miscommunication but also to acknowledge him and what he’s done here with the Raptors, for this city, for this country … there’s no measure to what this kid has done … we appreciate him and I promise you that we’re gonna celebrate him in the best possible way that we can as long as I’m here,” he said.

DeRozan has led the Raptors in scoring the last five seasons and has been a favourite among fans and teammates during his nine-year run with the team.

READ MORE: DeMar DeRozan trade reaction: A mixed bag of emotions

Ujiri said Friday the fans were not forgotten in the trade decision but it’s “hard to satisfy everybody.”

“I do acknowledge the fans because they’ve been spectacular for us and they’ve been great … they do have a voice but I have to do my job and what’s best for the Toronto Raptors at the time and we feel that this was a risk or a deal we were willing to make and to take,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Raptors latest acquisition, Leonard, has met with Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster after the team posted a photo welcoming him to the city.

He has yet to be introduced to the media.