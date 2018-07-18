DeMar DeRozan trade reaction: A mixed bag of emotions

The Toronto Raptors have agreed to trade their perennial All-Star DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in a package deal that will see disgruntled star Kawhi Leonard come back the other way.

Toronto will get Leonard and guard Danny Green and will send DeRozan, along with centre Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 draft pick to San Antonio.

The reaction to the transaction was mixed to say the least.

In a story posted to his Instagram account Wednesday morning, DeRozan, who was reportedly told earlier in the summer he would not be traded, wrote, “Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can’t trust em. Ain’t no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing… Soon you’ll understand… Don’t disturb…”

DeMar DeRozan’s IG story rn… pic.twitter.com/N6284Hkd03 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) July 18, 2018

NBA players like Damian Lillard and Lou Williams tweeted about “loyalty” and how the league is a “cold business.”

Smh cold game — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 18, 2018

Na. They ain’t snake my man like that. https://t.co/NL0b1EUg40 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 18, 2018

There’s no loyalty in the @Nba. I learned this pretty quickly #getyourmoney #itsabusiness — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) July 18, 2018

While former Raptors teammates DeMarre Carroll and Terrence Ross tweeted Toronto should make a statue of the fan-favourite.

Dear fans of Toronto,

It’s time you guys build a statue of @DeMar_DeRozan Regardless of what happens. He deserves it. 🇨🇦 — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) July 18, 2018



No matter what…When I think of Toronto Raptors Basketball… I think of DeMar Derozan…He deserves a statue…🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️💯💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) July 18, 2018

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman said he was going to miss watching him play at the Scotiabank Arena, formerly known as the Air Canada Centre. Nashville Predators star P.K. Subban, who knows a thing or two about being traded after his controversial trade from the Montreal Canadiens in 2016, thanked DeRozan for everything he’s done and also welcome Leonard to the six.

Mayor John Tory spoke about DeRozan, who has led the Raptors in scoring in each of the last five seasons, at a press conference on Wednesday.

“You hate to see talented players like that go but you also understand that when coaches and management have the job to do, of trying to either tweak or rebuild a team, to make sure it can be a better competitor next year, or when players have a decision to make about their own careers, you’re going to lose people that you love,” he said, adding he was still “optimistic” the Raptors will come out “better than ever” in the fall.

Councillor Norm Kelly thanked DeRozan in a series of tweets.

We're going to miss you @DeMar_DeRozan. Thank you for your loyalty, your commitment to our city and always keeping it classy. You might've been born in Compton, but you'll always be a Torontonian in my eyes. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/mUakQ2lIer — Norm Kelly (@norm) July 18, 2018

Leonard, who was drafted by the Spurs in 2011, reportedly made it clear to San Antonio in June that he wanted to be traded. Leonard has one year left on his contract and it is long believed that he wants to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers when he becomes a free agent in 2019.

DeRozan, meanwhile, has three years and $83 million left on his contract, which includes an early-termination option for the 2020-21 season.

Fans of the shooting guard from Compton, Calif., who professed “I am Toronto” when he signed his last contract in 2016, took to social media to voice their opinions and thank the most successful player in Raptors franchise history.

Raptors really sent DeRozan back to LeBron's conference that's cold blooded man — Vivek Jacob (@VivekMJacob) July 18, 2018

Derozan spoke facts. Ain’t no loyalty in the NBA, it’s straight business 😂 — Tayoooooooo (@Tay_0g) July 18, 2018

Great, now @Raptors are back to a revolving door for down-on-their-luck NBA stars that don't want to play in Canada… Thanks for some truly great years @DeMar_DeRozan 😢👊🏽 — Caley™ (@TheCaleyMac) July 18, 2018

@DeMar_DeRozan So sad Demar! Wish you were staying — RafeLouis (@RafeLouis) July 18, 2018

On the court, in the community, and in the hearts of @Raptors fans, @DeMar_DeRozan has been an incredible part of Toronto. On behalf of the whole city, thank you and all the best in San Antonio. — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 18, 2018

End of a great campaign in Toronto for @DeMar_DeRozan played hard every game! Welcome to the 6 @kawhileonard stay for a long time !☝🏿👀 — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) July 18, 2018