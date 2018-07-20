Kitten reportedly thrown out of pickup truck window in southern Alberta, killed by another vehicle
A kitten died when it was hit by a vehicle in southern Alberta on Friday after it was reportedly thrown out of a pickup truck window at a highway intersection, according to police.
Raymond RCMP said Friday night they are hoping the public will be able to help them track down a suspect in their animal cruelty investigation.
In a news release, Mounties said the incident allegedly happened at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 845. Someone reported seeing a person in a newer white pickup truck open the driver-side window and toss out a black kitten while heading south on Highway 4.
“The kitten, unfortunately, was struck by another southbound vehicle and is deceased,” the RCMP said in a news release.
“Raymond RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact the detachment in hopes that the individual responsible will be identified.”
Police said the suspect was described as being a male but did not say how old he is believed to be.
The incident reportedly occurred about 15 kilometres north of the town of Raymond. Raymond is located about 35 km southeast of Lethbridge.
Anyone with information about the incident, the suspect or the suspect vehicle can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
