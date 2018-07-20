Canada
July 20, 2018 7:36 pm

Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Fredericton     

By Online Producer  Global News
Global News/File Photo
A A

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while cycling in Fredericton on Friday.

The Fredericton Police Force says the collision happened around 1:45 p.m. along Ring Road inbound, west of Royal Road.

The woman was transported to hospital from the scene. The driver was uninjured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bicycle crash
Collision
Fredericton
Fredericton Police Force
Ring Road
Royal Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News