Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Fredericton     

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while cycling in Fredericton on Friday.

The Fredericton Police Force says the collision happened around 1:45 p.m. along Ring Road inbound, west of Royal Road.

The woman was transported to hospital from the scene. The driver was uninjured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.