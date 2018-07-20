Woman who disposed of newborn’s body in dumpster barely leaves home: lawyer

A young woman who pleaded guilty earlier this year to disposing her newborn baby’s body after delivery has become a recluse, according to her lawyer.

It’s been a little more than two years since a homeless man found 25-year-old Samantha Richards’ baby inside a grocery bag, while he rummaged through a dumpster at 675 Richmond Street.

Since the grim discovery on July 16, 2016, the court heard Friday from defence lawyer Patrica Brown that Richards has barely left her home.

“It’s very difficult circumstances, as you can see with the nature of the allegations, and essentially she’s become somewhat of a recluse,” Brown told reporters outside the courthouse.

During today’s hearing, Brown argued before the judge that Richards should be given a conditional discharge. That means if Richards satisfies the terms of the discharge, she won’t have a criminal conviction on her record.

Crown attorney Konrad De Koning says a conditional discharge or a suspended sentence, which does carry a criminal conviction, would be appropriate.

Neither the defence of the crown are asking for jail time.

“It wouldn’t be in anyone’s interest to have her serve a sentence of incarceration,” said Brown.

Richards originally also faced a charge for not getting help during childbirth, but that charge was dropped by the crown late last year.

Richards told police the baby was dead when it was born.

The judge is expected to hand down his sentence on Sept 26.