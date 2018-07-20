45th annual Home County Music and Art Festival gets underway at Victoria Park

The Home County Music and Art Festival is back in town for its 45th anniversary.

The festival showcases some of Canada’s best roots, traditional, and folk acts and is hosted in London’s own Victoria Park.

“There’s so many different stages, and you can really just wander around and see everything new that’s going on,” said Heenal Rajani, who is relatively new to Canada, but will be attending his third Home County festival this weekend.

“I love being able to dance on the grass with bare feet, as well, and this is one of the best places to really do that all summer long,” he said.

In addition to bringing joy to Londoners, Home County is aiming to create a small carbon footprint this year.

“We have reusable steel plates, as well as steel cutlery, which will really limit our waste,” said Craft Coordinator, Liz Hicks.

Hicks adds eco-stations will be set up around Victoria Park as well.

Sarnia-born musician, Donovan Woods, will be forming in Friday’s line up, along with Rose Cousins and the Jim Cuddy Band.

Opening ceremonies kick off at 5:45 p.m., with admission to the event through donation.

The Home County Music and Art Festival runs from Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22.