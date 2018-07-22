Let the hunt begin: The 15 most wanted entry-level jobs and how to land one

School’s out and a new graduating class is ready to hit the pavement in search of a job. While finding the right fit can seem like a monumental task, especially for those with little experience, there are some industries that are actively looking for entry-level workers and offer attractive growth opportunities.

“The search for an entry-level job is most often associated with a desire to jump start your career — to get your foot in the door,” says Jodi Kasten, managing director of Indeed Canada. “Based on Indeed data, we can see that entry-level job seekers are interested in roles that require some higher level of education and specific skills. These roles are challenging and most offer good entry-level salaries, as well as the opportunity for advancement.”

The job search website has distilled their data to rank the top 15 best entry-level jobs today, including their average annual salaries.

Financial analyst – $63,873

Human resources assistant – $42,629

Social media specialist – $34,401

Law clerk – $53,560

Junior accountant – $41,656

Social media coordinator – $33,815

Marketing assistant – $32,156

Junior graphic designer – $35,394

Junior software engineer – $53,348

Marketing associate – $47,248

Research analyst – $58,636

Research associate – $57,184

Therapist – $51,859

Investment banking analyst – $49,108

Paralegal – $57,516

Tips for landing your dream entry-level job

Entry-level job seekers (which Indeed describes as those who have one to five years of experience) should emphasize any transferable skills they may have, like communication, analytical, time management and problem solving skills. If the job calls for specific qualifications or certifications, be sure to highlight those on your application.

Kasten says keeping up momentum is important for entry-level job seekers, especially since Canada’s low unemployment rate means employers are eager to find new talent. It also helps to optimize your search by setting up job alerts, and tailoring your resume and cover letter to each job.

When it comes to your resume, be sure to pepper it with the job’s keywords, wherever it makes sense.

“Today, most employers use an Applicant Tracking System, a software that allows for automated sorting of applications based on specific keywords, including skills, years of experience, training or schools attended,” she says. “As soon as you click ‘submit,’ your application is evaluated based on the job description keywords, then ranked alongside other candidates in the company’s database.”

Once you’ve made it to the interview process, don’t be shy about inquiring on how long it will take until a candidate is selected.

“Sometimes you don’t hear back when you expect to, so you’re left hanging,” Vicki Salemi, a career expert at Monster, said to Self.

It’s fine to ask how long it will take until the hiring manager is ready to take the next steps in the process, and it’s also OK to ask if you can follow up every week or every two weeks. If that doesn’t sit well with the hiring manager, they’ll let you know.

And be sure to follow up your interview with both an email and a mailed thank-you note. The latter may sound old fashioned, but it definitely has its place in today’s job search market.

“When I was a recruiter, cards tended to sit on my desk a little longer than an email would last in my inbox,” Salemi said. “Each time I saw a card, it would serve as a reminder about the candidate.”

Of course, flexibility is also needed when you’re looking for an entry-level job.

“While you shouldn’t sacrifice your goals when searching for the right entry-level job to kick start your career, you should be prepared to embark on multiple paths towards achieving that goal,” Kasten says.

She says if you have your sights set on one particular company, do some research and find out what they look for in a candidate. You may need to work on honing some specific skills or even go back to school for additional classes.

“And remember, transferable skills are important when it comes to entry-level jobs,” she says. “Be sure to highlight those with examples, even if you don’t have all of the exact qualifications for the job you’re applying to.”