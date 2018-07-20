Canada
Permanent memorial at Humboldt Broncos bus crash site sought, but no decision yet

By Staff The Canadian Press

A community foundation set up after the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash is hoping for a permanent memorial at the site.

Team spokesman Grant Bastedo said no decision has been made on a potential roadside marker.

He said members of the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation are to meet in the fall to discuss the idea, although no date has been set.

Sixteen people died on April 6 when the Broncos junior hockey team bus and a tractor-trailer unit collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Another 13 people were injured in the collision.

RCMP have laid 29 criminal charges against the tractor-trailer’s driver.

The Saskatchewan government allows memorial markers at highway right-of-ways for grieving individuals or families.

