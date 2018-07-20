Permanent memorial at Humboldt Broncos bus crash site sought, but no decision yet

A community foundation set up after the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash is hoping for a permanent memorial at the site.

Team spokesman Grant Bastedo said no decision has been made on a potential roadside marker.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims may soon get interim payments

He said members of the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation are to meet in the fall to discuss the idea, although no date has been set.

Sixteen people died on April 6 when the Broncos junior hockey team bus and a tractor-trailer unit collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Another 13 people were injured in the collision.

READ MORE: Jaskirat Sidhu, driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash, granted bail

RCMP have laid 29 criminal charges against the tractor-trailer’s driver.

The Saskatchewan government allows memorial markers at highway right-of-ways for grieving individuals or families.