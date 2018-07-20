Southbound Red Hill to be closed overnight Sunday for asphalt testing

The southbound lanes of the Red Hill Valley Parkway will be closed on Sunday night between Barton Street and Mud Street.

The closure will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday and is expected to wrap up before 6 a.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Cat’s eyes and rumble strips on the way, but no timeline for median barriers on Red Hill Valley Parkway

The closure, weather permitting, will allow city crews to take samples of the asphalt, which will be tested for its recycling potential when the parkway is resurfaced in 2019.

Rolling lane closures are also continuing during overnight hours to allow for installation of reflective pavement markers or “cat’s eyes” on the Red Hill between Greenhill and Dartnall.