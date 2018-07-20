Traffic
July 20, 2018 1:14 pm

Southbound Red Hill to be closed overnight Sunday for asphalt testing

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

The city says recycling asphalt could reduce the cost of resurfacing the Red Hill Valley Parkway in 2019.

The southbound lanes of the Red Hill Valley Parkway will be closed on Sunday night between Barton Street and Mud Street.

The closure will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday and is expected to wrap up before 6 a.m. on Monday.

The closure, weather permitting, will allow city crews to take samples of the asphalt, which will be tested for its recycling potential when the parkway is resurfaced in 2019.

Rolling lane closures are also continuing during overnight hours to allow for installation of reflective pavement markers or “cat’s eyes” on the Red Hill between Greenhill and Dartnall.

 

