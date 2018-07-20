Not all construction stopping during Quebec construction holiday

For the past 20 years, Réné Proulx has worked in construction.

And for the past 20 years, he’s gone on vacation in the last two weeks of July.

“We should be done around noon and then all the guys are heading out on vacation,” he told Global News Friday morning.

Like many others across the province, his work site at the Sun Life Building in downtown Montreal will be quiet for the next two weeks.

Police are warning vacationers to be careful.

“One third of Quebecers are on the road during this period. More people on the road equals more chance of collisions,” said Captain Paul Leduc of the Sureté du Quebec’s traffic safety division.

It’s the deadliest time of the year on Quebec roads. The provincial police are fanning out to every region.

“We’ll be on the roads, we’ll be in the trails, we’ll be on the waterways, the seaways and we’ll also be in the air with our airplance,” Leduc said.

The SQ has about 30 command centers where they will be monitoring traffic closely.

“Last year was a really bad year. We had 19 deaths during that period. It was five over the five-year average, so we’re trying to bring that tendency down,” Leduc explained.

Many of those working behind the orange cones are not going anywhere. Construction on the new Turcot Interchange and nearly every other work site managed by Transports Quebec will continue as usual.

“There are nearly 380 road works under TQ responsibility, and most will be in function during construction holidays,” said Martin Girard of Transports Quebec.

Construction on the new Champlain Bridge won’t stop. The consortium building it told Global News some of the workers are going away, and some are not. They planned in advance to make sure work will go on.

If you’re not one of the lucky ones going on vacation in the next two weeks and you’re stuck in Montreal working, there is some good news for you. Your commute should be easier.

“There will be fewer people on the roads during rush hour,” Girard said.

For his part, Réné Proulx is getting on his motorcycle and heading to Gaspésie.

If you’re going on a road trip like him, be sure to be extra careful.