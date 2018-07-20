Sports
July 20, 2018 7:05 am

Raptors GM Masai Ujiri to address media after blockbuster trade with San Antonio Spurs

By Web Producer  Global News

The Toronto Raptors pulled off a stunning blockbuster deal by trading DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard. But as Mike Drolet reports, nobody involved seems happy about it.

Toronto Raptors General Manager Masi Ujiri will address the media on Friday following a trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard in a blockbuster multi-player deal on Wednesday.

The trade also saw 31-year-old shooting guard Danny Green come to Toronto in exchange for 22-year-old centre Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick.

The Raptors finished first in the Eastern Conference with a 59-23 record last season but were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs for the second straight year.

Following the early playoff exit, the Raptors fired head coach Dwane Casey and replaced him with former assistant Nick Nurse.

VIDEO: The Raptors trade DeMar DeRozan


DeRozan, a four-time all-star swingman, has led the Raptors in scoring in each of the last five seasons. He was popular with fans and teammates during his nine-year run with the team, once famously declaring “I am Toronto.”

DeRozan is the Raptors’ all-time leader in points (13,296), field goals made (4,716), free throws made (3,539) and games played (675).

Leonard, meanwhile, spent seven years in San Antonio but appeared in only nine games last season due to a leg injury.

Leonard helped the Spurs win a championship in 2014 and was named NBA Finals MVP.

During the 2016-17 season, Leonard averaged a career-best 25.5 points a game and was third in the MVP voting.

VIDEO: Looking back at DeMar DeRozan’s career with Toronto Raptors

-With files from The Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

