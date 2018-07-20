One man dead after rollover near Sandy Bay First Nation

RCMP said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors after a Sandy Bay First Nation man died in a single-vehicle rollover on July 18.

A 39-year-old man was driving a mini-van west on Beach Road near Sandy Bay with two passengers inside before losing control and rolling the vehicle.

A 31-year-old man was ejected from the van and died. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries while another passenger, a 31-year-old man from Sandy Bay, had minor injuries.

RCMP believe nobody was wearing a seatbelt. The investigation continues.