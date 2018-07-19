Evacuated properties from Mount Eneas fire climbs to 120

The Mount Eneas fire has now resulted in the evacuation of approximately 120 properties in the Central and South Okanagan.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the District of Summerland issued an evacuation order for around 40 properties along Garnet Valley Road north of, and including, Wildhorse Road.

An additional Evacuation ALERT will be issued for Garnet Valley Road – north of, and including, Jones Flat Road to Wildhorse. #bcwildfire — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 19, 2018

The district says residents must leave the area immediately due to the immediate danger from the threat of wildfire. Members of the

RCMP will be delivering evacuation notices and assisting with the evacuation.

The district says an emergency services reception centre has been set up at the Curling Club at the Summerland Area (8820 Jubilee). All affected individuals within the evacuation order area are asked to register at the reception centre. Evacuees electing not to take advantage of emergency social services are still requested to register.

The 40 properties now join the 81 properties that were earlier evacuated because of the fire crossing over from the Central Okanagan into the South Okanagan. Of those 81, 38 properties were evacuated in the Central Okanagan, while another 41 were evacuated in the South Okanagan.

PARK CLOSURES

In related news, parks in the Okanagan are also being affected by fires.

B.C. Parks says Okanagan Lake Provincial is under an evacuation order and is closed, while Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park is partially closed.

B.C. Parks says visitors who had a reservation at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park will be refunded.

At Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park, trails within the park are closed due to wildfires burning within and adjacent the park. The public is still able to access marine campsites via Okanagan Lake, but there is no trail access beyond the campsites.

To the west of Osoyoos, Cathedral Provincial Park and Snowy Protected Area are partially closed.