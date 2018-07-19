‘Those flames are 50 feet high’: B.C. residents near huge Mount Eneas wildfire

“Holy!”

“It’s cresting the mountain right now!”

Meadow Valley resident Jenn Moffat took out her phone and started recording the huge Mount Eneas wildfire just as it reached the top of the mountain near her home.

It looks to be moving closer towards her home and Garnet Lake.

Moffat’s home was evacuated last summer when the wildfires flared up in the same region, so she’s now ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The roar of the flames from the wildfire, now estimated to be 500 hectares in size, can be heard on the video.

The orange smoke can be seen rising high into the air.

WATCH: Fire fight in the edge of Summerland, which is under a local state of emergency. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/sLNpbZWbSK — Rumina Daya (@rdayaglobal) July 19, 2018

The Mount Eneas wildfire is estimated to be 500 hectares in size and is burning about four kilometres south of Peachland.

It is the largest fire in the region right now.

Structures are considered threatened and protection units have been deployed to the area.

Fire suppression efforts are focused on increasing containment at the southern end of the fire, near Garnet Valley.

A local state of emergency has also been declared for Summerland and Peachland due to the fire.

A number of properties have been evacuated due to this wildfire.

An Emergency Social Services (ESS) Reception Centre is open at 325 Power St. at the Penticton Community Centre. All affected people within the Evacuation Order area are asked to leave immediately and register at the reception centre.

Evacuees electing not to attend the reception centre are still requested to register.