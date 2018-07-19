VPD tight-lipped about gang-related response in Vancouver, Richmond

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is remaining tight-lipped about a series of police responses across the Lower Mainland on Thursday linked to gang activity.

Vancouver police descended on a pair of buildings in Downtown Vancouver, while VPD officers and Richmond RCMP were called to a home in Richmond’s Queensborough neigbhourhood.

The VPD confirms the three incidents were all related, but is sharing little else.

“The police activity you are inquiring about relates to an ongoing investigation into Lower Mainland gang crime,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard in an email. “We are unable to provide additional information at this time.”

At Georgia and Jervis streets, a building and nearby mailboxes were cordoned off with police tape.

A handgun was visible on the ground at the scene, but police said no shots were fired and there were no reports of injuries.

A block away, police were also called to a building at 1200 West Georgia. One resident told Global News that police cleared the fifth and sixth floors inside, citing concerns about a possible bomb.

And in Richmond, VPD members with a mobile command unit, along with Richmond Mounties, were seen entering and exiting a residence on the 23200-block of Gilley Road.

A woman was seen being led from the residence in handcuffs.