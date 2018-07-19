Highway 97 in Okanagan open to two-lane traffic

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is now open to two-lane traffic with a reduced speed limit.

Motorists are being urged to obey the speed limits.

The highway had been either closed or limited to single-lane, alternating traffic because of the Mount Eneas fire between Peachland and Summerland.

In fire-related news, the City of Kelowna will be closing the top half of Knox Mountain Drive.

The city says the upper portion of Knox Mountain Park Drive will be closed to vehicles as of Saturday, July 21 due to dry conditions and a high fire risk. Vehicle traffic will not be allowed past the gate at the first lookout until conditions improve.

Residents and visitors can still access the first lookout of Knox Mountain by vehicle; however, individuals wanting to go further up the mountain will have to do so by foot or bike.

“Not only have we been experiencing hot weather over the past week, but the forecast indicates that temperatures will remain high over the coming weeks,” Blair Stewart, Parks Services manager, said in a press release. “Natural parks, grass, trees and underbrush can easily ignite when the conditions are this dry. While the park is still open to visitors, this closure helps reduce the risk of accidental human-caused fires.”

The Knox Mountain Drive road closure will remain in effect until city staff has assessed that it is safe to reopen the road.