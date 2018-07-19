Paramotor pilot crashes onto telephone wires north of Peterborough

A pilot was not injured after crashing his paramotor onto telephone wires just north of Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses contacted Peterborough County OPP just before 3 p.m., reporting that a paramotor had crashed in the Burleigh Falls area, about 35 kilometres north of Peterborough.

A paramotorist had a scary landing in Burleigh falls this afternoon, landing on some hydro wires above the bridge #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/vS6LvW1kRb — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 19, 2018

Officers arrived and found the parachute entangled in the wires on pole near the bridge along Highway 28 entering into the community. The bridge separates Stoney Lake and Lower Buckhorn Lake.

OPP say the pilot in his 20s – an area cottager – was flying when a sudden gust of wind caused him to lose control and crash, narrowly avoiding the telephone pole and bridge.

A witness says the man managed to get out of the harness and climb down onto the ground.

Police say no charges will be laid. A repair crew from Bell was called to help remove the paramotor.