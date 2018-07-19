Toronto mayor to ask police board to add more CCTV cameras, ‘ShotSpotter’ technology to curb gun violence

Toronto’s mayor says he will be asking the city’s police services board today to approve more security cameras and the ramping up of a community policing program in an effort to help curb gun violence.

John Tory says the proposed measures were discussed by Police Chief Mark Saunders at a past meeting, but would still need to be approved by city council if accepted by the board.

READ MORE: Toronto mayor outlines community investments to curb gun and gang violence

Toronto has seen a spike in gun violence this year that has led to increased calls for the city to take action.

The mayor says he wants to “more than double” the number of closed circuit police cameras in public places where gang activity and gun violence are known to take place.

VIDEO: John Tory says all levels of government committed to tackling gun violence in Toronto

He says he is also asking to adopt “ShotSpotter” technology already in use in the U.S. that uses microphones to detect gunfire and automatically informs police.

READ MORE: Toronto police enact overnight shift changes for officers to tackle rise in gun violence

Tory says he also wants to expand the Neighbourhood Officer program, which aims to build connections between police and community members.

He says he believes all three measures can be paid for primarily through crime prevention funding from the federal and provincial governments.

VIDEO: Toronto police, mayor launch 8-week plan to curb gun violence