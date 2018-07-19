County of Simcoe to expand paramedic and senior’s services in Elmvale

The County of Simcoe is investing in the development of a new facility in Elmvale which will house a Paramedic Services Station, as well as the Long Term Care and Seniors Services Adult Day Program Centre for the surrounding areas.

According to a release issued by the county on Thursday, the new dual-use facility will serve residents in the Springwater, Wasaga Beach, Oro-Medonte and Tay Township areas.

The county acquired the land for development at 191 Queen St. W. in Elmvale, and will be constructing a two-bay paramedics services station, which will allow the county to expand services to the area and address increasing call volumes.

“With an aging population and rising paramedic call volumes across the region, we continue to make strategic investments which enable us to expand and enhance our services to meet the needs of our residents and communities,” said Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall in a statement.

According to the release, the current space being leased at the Elmvale Fire Hall was no longer meeting needs. It is anticipated the current space will be used by Springwater Fire.

Additionally, the county says the Adult Day Program Centre will enable the county to expand the program at the current location in Elmvale, and will allow for an increase in capacity, will reduce wait times and will better serve the community’s aging population.

The estimated cost of constructing the new facility, including land acquisition, is $3.9 million.

Construction of the new dual-purpose facility is anticipated to begin in late 2018.