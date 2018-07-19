Barrie police seek public’s help in search for 2 break-and-enter suspects

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects accused of breaking into a business in Barrie.

According to police, the incident took place on July 17 at around 4 p.m. at a business on Dunlop Street West in the city.

Police say surveillance footage captured two suspects leaving the business carrying power tools.

Officers say when the pair was confronted by a witness who asked why they were in the building, the suspects said nothing and fled the scene on foot.

Officers believe the pair targeted the business because it was unoccupied and was undergoing renovations.

Police are now looking for two suspects in connection with the alleged break-in.

Commercial Break and Enter – Suspects caught on surveillance after breaking into a downtown business. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. https://t.co/t4oL0Fepcj @CrimeSDM pic.twitter.com/BSyWyQH14b — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 19, 2018

Police say the first suspect is a man, approximately six feet four inches tall. He was seen wearing a green gold shirt, khaki coloured shorts and sandals.

Police are also looking for a woman, approximately five feet seven inches tall, who was seen wearing a dark tank top, jean shorts, pink running shoes and was carrying a beige purse.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to please contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2561 or mmulhall@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.