Dog becomes first Edmonton police K9 to specialize in finding human remains

An Edmonton police dog has made Edmonton Police Service (EPS) history, becoming the first dog to specialize in finding human remains.

Staff Sgt. Tom Bechthold and his two-year-old partner Hunter have become the first team to complete the validation test to become a Human Remains Detection Dog team (HRDD).

“The training was very similar to how we train our dogs to detect drugs or explosives,” Staff Sgt. Bechthold said. “It involves first teaching them how to search, and then introducing new odours one at a time and getting the dog imprinted on each odour.”

This type of training is not new to the policing world, and the EPS specifically purchased Hunter after receiving multiple requests, police said in a news release.

Hunter will work to solve “difficult cases and bringing closure to families,” the release said.

After months of extensive training and “growing into his ears,” police said he will be working with the Missing Persons Unit and the Homicide Section if his specialty is required.

The EPS Canine Unit is hoping to bring in another HRDD, but for now Hunter will handle the responsibility on his own. A number of the general police service dogs the EPS has are trained to search for explosives and/or drug detection as well.