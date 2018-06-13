Prince Albert police dog tracks down alleged vehicle thief at cemetery

An alleged vehicle thief was apprehended with the help of a Prince Albert police dog at a cemetery early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 400-block of 22nd Street East just after 1 a.m. CT where a van had just been stolen.
It was found abandoned at a nearby cemetery.
Patrol officers surrounded the area while police dog handler, Const. Kelsey Bighetty, and his furry partner, Daxa, searched for the driver.
A 33-year-old Prince Albert man was taken into custody.
He is facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public, and breach of a probation order.
The accused is expected to make his first Prince Albert provincial court appearance on Wednesday.
