Crash involving Regina police cruiser sends 2 to hospital

A marked Regina police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash early Thursday morning.

It happened at Dewdney Avenue East and Park Street.

Both drivers have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries. There is no word on their current conditions.

READ MORE: One man pronounced dead after crash between truck, motorcycle in Regina

Traffic is restricted in the area, with all lanes closed, and drivers are being advised to find alternative routes.

Police have released few other details as they continue to investigate.

Global News will have more details as this story develops.