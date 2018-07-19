Canada
July 19, 2018 7:37 am

Crash involving Regina police cruiser sends 2 to hospital

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Regina police cruiser, second vehicle involved in a crash at Dewdney Avenue East and Park Street.

A marked Regina police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in a crash early Thursday morning.

It happened at Dewdney Avenue East and Park Street.

Both drivers have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries. There is no word on their current conditions.

Traffic is restricted in the area, with all lanes closed, and drivers are being advised to find alternative routes.

Police have released few other details as they continue to investigate.

Global News will have more details as this story develops.

Global News