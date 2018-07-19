Cannabis dispensary in Bedford robbed at gunpoint
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery at the Green Tree Clinic Dispensary in Bedford.
Officers responded at around 8:45 p.m Wednesday. Staff at the medical cannabis dispensary reported that three men came into the store and demanded they put product and money into duffel bags.
One of the suspects had a firearm.
The suspects were wearing black hoodies and had their faces partially covered. They were able to get away with some money and product, and fled in a vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
