July 19, 2018 1:35 am

Okanagan Mountain Park fire growing fast; evacuation alerts issued

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
The fire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park, called the Good Creek fire is growing quickly.

BC Wildfire estimated the size of the fire to be about 200 hectares late Wednesday evening.

The fire is visible from Kelowna and West Kelowna.

It is burning in the same place as the infamous fire of 2003 that eventually became a firestorm that consumed 239 homes.

An evacuation alert has been issued for properties between 6006-8888 Lakeshore Road just south of the City of Kelowna boundary.

