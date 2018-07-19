West Vancouver announces how it will handle legalization of marijuana

With marijuana legalization looming, municipalities are working hard to get the fine details ready.

West Vancouver, which has no medical marijuana shops currently, said it’s moving in the green direction.

Mayor Michael Smith said before October 17th, pot shops looking to open will need to go through a rezoning hearing.

“Technically apply to open one tomorrow, you would go through a process, staff would bring it to council with a recommendation and council may, or may not approve it.”

“We’ve been told by government forever that this is something that shouldn’t be, that you shouldn’t be able to acquire or use marijuana and now all of a sudden we’re doing a 180 and saying as of October it’s going to be legal.

He adds five or six shops have come forward seeking application.