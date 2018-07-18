2 taken to hospital after stabbing in Richmond Hill
A A
York Region Paramedic Services says two people have been taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds after an incident in Richmond Hill Wednesday evening.
Police and paramedics were called to a plaza near the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Highway 7 at around 9:20 p.m.
A York Paramedics spokesperson told Global News one of the patients was taken to a trauma centre and the second was taken to a local hospital.
Police said officers are still looking for suspects, but as of Wednesday night a description wasn’t released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.