2 taken to hospital after stabbing in Richmond Hill

York Region Paramedic Services says two people have been taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds after an incident in Richmond Hill Wednesday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to a plaza near the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Highway 7 at around 9:20 p.m.

Expect a heavy police presence in the area of Bayview Ave and Highway 7 in #Richmond Hill due to ongoing police investigation. Updates to follow. — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 19, 2018

A York Paramedics spokesperson told Global News one of the patients was taken to a trauma centre and the second was taken to a local hospital.

Police said officers are still looking for suspects, but as of Wednesday night a description wasn’t released.