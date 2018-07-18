Hamilton Tiger-Cats to seek revenge against Saskatchewan Roughriders

Fresh off a bye week, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will try to get back on the horse Thursday night when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Tim Hortons Field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

After the game, you can listen to The 5th Quarter postgame show on 900 CHML, online at 900chml.com and via the Radioplayer Canada app

The Riders upset the visiting Ticats two weeks ago at Mosaic Stadium, 18-13, in a game in which Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli tied the CFL record with his ninth consecutive game with 300 or more passing yards.

It was Hamilton’s fourth straight loss against the 2-2 Roughriders dating back to 2016 and brought the Cats back down to .500 at 2-2, tied with Ottawa for first place in the East Division.

It also marks Hamilton’s fifth straight game to start the season against a western opponent, the first time that has happened in team history.

3 things to watch: