Two dead, two critically injured following crash in eastern N.B.

Two men in their 80s are dead and two others were critically injured in a motor vehicle crash in the Shediac, N.B., area on Tuesday.

New Brunswick RCMP say the two-vehicle crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Highway 15 near Shemogue, N.B.

READ MORE: Two men in custody following armed robbery in Hammonds Plains

Police believe an SUV carrying four people heading westbound was attempting to pass when it collided with another SUV making a left hand turn into a private driveway.

The RCMP says two men in the passing vehicle — an 82-year-old from Kedgwick River, N.B., and an 82-year-old man from Ontario — died at the scene.

Two women from Kedgwick, N.B., ages 69 and 80, who were also passengers in the vehicle, are in hospital in critical condition, according to police.

READ MORE: Man charged with arson, disregard for human life following fire in Eskasoni, N.S.

The two people in the SUV that was struck — a 36-year-old man and 34-year-old woman — were treated at the scene.