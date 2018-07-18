Bill Kelly: Donald Trump’s tariff hypocrisy

It’s a classic case of political hypocrisy; the United States has filed a number of challenges at the World Trade Organization against Canada, the European Union, Mexico and Turkey in response to the retaliatory tariffs that those nations imposed on the United States.

The American argument is that the tariffs that they levied on those nations were justified, but the retaliatory tariffs are unfair.

READ MORE: U.S. fires back at Canada’s retaliatory tariffs with WTO challenge

The American position is incredulous and somewhat ironic. The Americans have paid little attention to the WTO of late, likely because the WTO has ruled against them in recent disputes.

That’s why it’s odd that they would now seek validation from the WTO in the latest tariff war, which, of course, they started. It’s akin to an aggressor who throws a punch and then is outraged that the victim would have the audacity to retaliate.

WATCH: Trump claims WTO has not treated U.S. ‘fairly’ due to members abusing trade rules

It certainly speaks to the arrogance of the Trump administration, which clearly thinks that it can do what it wants to whomever it wants and never expect any pushback.

Trump gets a blank cheque to do want he wants domestically from spineless Republican legislators, but he is clearly frustrated that, on the international stage, government leaders won’t tolerate his egomaniacal behaviour.

A few months ago, Trump boasted that it was easy to win a trade war; he may be about to find out just how wrong he was.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.