Bullet hits car; Kelowna RCMP investigating

Police in Kelowna are investigating a different type of drive-by shooting.

Last Thursday, RCMP said a woman was driving down Benvoulin Road near Beetlestone Drive at approximately 12:30 p.m., when she heard a loud bang. At first, the woman thought someone had thrown a rock at her car, but, after getting home, was surprised to find part of a bullet lodged in the passenger rear door.

Normally, drive-by shootings involve people shooting from vehicles, not at vehicles, as is the case with this 2013 blue Nissan Sentra.

Police say it’s unknown where the bullet was shot from, and that no one has yet spoken with them.

“Forensic investigators have seized the bullet, since recovered from the woman’s vehicle, for examination, as they look for clues to hopefully help them identify the person who may be behind this reckless incident,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.