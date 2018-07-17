Body of Edmonton-area man pulled from B.C. lake after rescue gone wrong

An attempted rescue went tragically wrong for an Alberta man in Sicamous, B.C. on Monday.

Police said the body of a 26-year-old Edmonton-area man was discovered in Mara Lake at 1 p.m., hours after he disappeared from shore.

Mara Lake is approximately 60 kilometres north of Vernon.

According to investigators, the victim may have swam into the lake after another man was heard yelling for help at about 4 a.m. The person who was in the water first, in apparent distress, actually made it back to shore safely.

READ MORE: Ex-Ottawa Senators goalie Ray Emery dies in drowning accident in Hamilton, Ont.

“He was visiting with friends and they didn’t see where he spent the night,” RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said of the victim. “Then they came to the police office and reported him missing in the morning.

“(The other man) was having difficulty and he made it to shore on his own. He was calling for help and people came to assist him. He had no idea that the victim had gone into the water.”

Police say the victim was recovered by the Southeast District Underwater Recovery Team in approximately two metres of water between a beach and a marina.

Police added that the investigation has now been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.