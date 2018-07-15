Hamilton police investigating possible drowning at Harbour West Marina
Hamilton police say they are investigating after a man went swimming and didn’t resurface.
Police said they were called to the Harbor West Marina on the Hamilton Bayfront around 6 a.m. with reports a man had gone missing.
A police spokesperson told Global News they are on scene trying to locate the man. They said they are investigating it as a possible drowning.
There is no information about the identification of the man at this time.
