Province’s cancellation of rebate program leaves auto dealerships in the dust

After taking office, Premier Doug Ford and the Ontario provincial government made the decision to cancel a rebate program that gave $14,000 to buyers of any electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles.

READ MORE: Doug Ford says his first act as Premier will be to scrap the carbon tax

The rebate incentive saw many people in Kingston exchanging their gas vehicles for a greener alternative, such as the Nissan Leaf.

“Seventy per cent of our [Kingston Nissan] customers that are waiting to receive vehicles are in a tough situation, and they are looking for a solution,” said Zermaan Khan of Kingston Nisaan, “and now they are at high risk to cancel their deals.”.

READ MORE: Scrapping cap-and-trade will give Ontarians some relief at the pumps: gas price watchdog

Dr. Warren Mabee is a professor at Queen’s University who focuses on the interface between renewable energy policy and technologies, and he says Ontario does produce clean energy, but the premier’s decision to remove the cap and trade system will affect many other industries such as solar paneling, wind farming, and electric power.

“I wish this was not turning off faucet,” Mabee said. “I wish they just turned it down and looked for ways to save money, rather than declaring it as over.” He went on to say that the government’s resistance to going green has opened themselves up to law suits.

READ MORE: Bill Kelly: The cost of scrapping cap and trade

Kingston Nissan and Kahn say they are disappointed with the province’s reluctance to move forward with environment-friendly vehicles, but they are currently working with Nissan’s corporate office to see what they can do for their customers who purchased a Leaf before July 10 and have not received it.