Meghan Markle wears Canadian designer on visit to Nelson Mandela tribute in London

She may be a British royal now, but Meghan Markle still pays tribute to her previously adopted home of Canada.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London clad in a sleeveless trench dress designed by Calgary-based fashion label Nonie. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry.

She paired the stylish frock with heels and a clutch, all in monochromatic blush pink — a shade she is known to favour. It is believed that this is the first time Markle has worn a Canadian designer since her wedding to Prince Harry in May.

Nina Kharey, design director of Nonie, said in a statement that it was “beyond exciting” to see the stylish royal wearing her creation.

“It’s just surreal, I still can’t believe it’s actually happened,” Kharey said to the Calgary Herald. “She looks stunning, stunning. I actually can’t get over how good she looks in it. I’ve been trying to imagine what she would look like in it.”

Kharey said that Markle requested the dress last November prior to her engagement. It may have taken her some time to pull it out of her wardrobe, but it was well worth the wait for the designer who said that she immediately began to feel the “Meghan effect.”

“My website has thousands of hits at the moment, which is a massive spike in our online presence. My Instagram is just exploding, I can’t keep up,” she said.

The former Suits star isn’t the only celebrity to wear the Calgary-based brand. Kharey also counts famous Canadians Jessica Mulroney, Chantal Kreviazuk and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau among her star-studded clientele.

Markle has proven to be a champion for Canadian fashion, and is frequently photographed in both stalwart and burgeoning local labels, including Smythe, Mackage, Birks and Sentaler. In November, when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement, the soon-to-be royal wore a white wrap coat by Canadian brand Line the Label. The style sold out online in the same day.

The Nonie dress she wore Tuesday was part of the label’s spring/summer 2018 collection and retails for $1,085. It is also available in black.

“Getting that royal stamp of approval is just huge. … It is tough doing this from Calgary but things like this, when the most famous woman in the world is wearing one of your dresses and looking amazing in it, it does wonders for a brand like mine.”