Toronto Public Health warns of potential toxic algae found in Humber Bay East

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is warning the public about the presence of blue-green algae found in Humber Bay East.

Officials said water samples taken from the mouth of Mimico Creek and in Humber Bay Park East confirmed the presence of the potentially toxic algae.

Blue-green algae, scientifically named Cyanobacteria, can range in colour from olive-green to red and occur naturally in ponds, rivers, lakes and streams.

READ MORE: Blue-green algae advisory issued in Saskatchewan

TPH said the algae is easy to see and should be avoided due to the harmful effects it could have on the health of humans and animals.

“Adverse health effects are mainly caused by drinking and coming into contact with water that is contaminated,” a TPH press release said on Tuesday.

Ingesting or coming into contact with the algae toxins, in sufficient amounts could cause headaches, fever, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting, skin rashes and mucous membrane irritation, TPH said.

READ MORE: Blue-green algae advisory issued for Isle Lake west of Edmonton

Health officials encouraged residents to take extra precaution when visiting the affected areas along the waterfront, as beaches in the area are not regularly monitored for water quality or supervised by lifeguards.

They urged the public to keep themselves and pets away from the affected section of Mimico Creek, and advised anyone who comes in contact with the water to wash themselves off immediately and contact their health-care provider.