Blue-green algae advisory issued for Isle Lake west of Edmonton

Alberta Health Services has issued an advisory for Isle Lake west of Edmonton, as blue-green algae blooms have popped up in parts of the water.

The advisory was issued on Tuesday. While people aren’t being asked to avoid the lake altogether, they are being asked to avoid all contact with the algae blooms.

Anyone who comes into contact with the blue-green algae should rinse off with clean tap water. Those heading into the lake should avoid swimming in areas where the blooms are visible.

Pet owners are asked not to feed whole fish or fish trimmings from Isle Lake to their animals. People should limit the amount of whole fish and fish trimmings they eat from the lake, AHS said, adding people can safely eat fish fillets from Isle Lake.

Blue-green algae looks like scum, grass clippings fuzz or globs on the water and can be blue-green, greenish-brown or pinkish-red in colour and can smell musty or grassy. It occurs naturally when weather conditions are calm.

People who come into contact with blue-green algae may experience some of the following conditions:

Skin irritation

Rash

Sore throat

Sore red eyes

Swollen lips

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Isle Lake is located approximately 95 kilometres west of Edmonton. The blue-green algae advisory for Isle Lake will be in place until further notice.