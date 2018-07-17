Arnold Schwarzenegger: Donald Trump looked like a ‘little wet noodle’ with Putin

Arnold Schwarzenegger criticized U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday for his “embarrassing” press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki Summit.

“President Trump, I just saw your press conference with President Putin, and it was embarrassing,” he said.

Schwarzenegger, who served as the Republican governor of California from 2003 to 2011, took to Twitter to say Trump acted like a “little fanboy” of Putin.

“You stood there like a little wet noodle, like a little fanboy,” Schwarzenegger said in the Twitter video. “I was asking myself when you are going to ask him for an autograph or a selfie or something like that.”

He continued: “I mean, you literally sold out with this press conference, our intelligence community, our justice system, and, worst of all, our country. You’re the president of the United States. You shouldn’t do that. What’s the matter with you? I mean, whatever happened to the strong words or to the strength of Ronald Reagan? I mean, he stood there at the Berlin Wall and he said, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.’”

“What happened to all that?” he added at the end of the video.

Schwarzenegger has made it clear in the past that he’s not a fan of Trump.

After the pair’s now-famous Apprentice fallout, they very rarely see eye-to-eye and often take their verbal arguments into the public realm.

Last August, Schwarzenegger recorded another video message for Trump after the U.S. president’s “two sides” statements in regard to the protests and violence in Charlottesville.

The Austrian-born Schwarzenegger said to Trump that he has a “moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won’t stand for hate and racism.”

“There are not two sides to bigotry and there are not two sides to hatred,” he continued. “And if you choose to march with a flag that symbolizes the slaughter of millions of people, there are not two sides to that. The only way to beat the loud, angry voices of hate is to meet them with louder, more reasonable voices.”

At the end of his message to Trump, Schwarzenegger gestured and spoke sarcastically to a Trump bobblehead on his desk.

In June 2017, Schwarzenegger voiced his concern about Trump’s departure from the Paris climate agreement in another blunt video message.

“One man cannot destroy our progress,” he said sternly. “One man can’t stop our clean energy revolution. And one man can’t go back in time — only I can do that.” (Here, Schwarzenegger is riffing off of his Terminator role.)

“Please Mr. President, choose the future,” he pleaded. “No one remembers the people who told President Kennedy not to go to the moon. We remember the great leaders.”

The pair began to war on social media when Schwarzenegger took over Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice hosting duties in January 2017.

Trump continually jabbed at the show’s low ratings with Schwarzenegger as host, and the Terminator star would reply with measured digs about Trump’s leadership abilities and political approaches.

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Schwarzenegger quit Celebrity Apprentice in March, citing the “Trump baggage” as a major factor in his decision.

As of this writing, Trump has not responded to Schwarzenegger’s latest video message.

Watch Schwarzenegger’s latest video message to Trump in the video above.