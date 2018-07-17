Ottawa police seek public’s help to identify man found dead in Rideau River

Local police are appealing to the public to help them identify an adult man who was found dead in the Rideau River the morning of July 6.

A police statement described the deceased man as a black male between 30 and 50 years old, clean-shaven, with “very short black hair. Police said he was five feet eight inches tall and weighing 144 pounds. He also had a hip replacement surgery on his right hip.

When he was found, the man was wearing a grey t-shirt with no logo, the Ottawa Police Service said.

READ MORE: Body found in Rideau River, Ottawa police investigating

Investigators suspect no foul play. A passer-by noticed the body in the water close to Bordeleau Park in Lowertown at around 8:40 a.m. that Friday morning and called police.

A post-mortem examination has lead them to believe the man had been in the water for about 24 hours.

The deceased man didn’t carry any identification, police said, and did not have any tattoos or jewellery. His description does not match any missing persons’ file in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, according to investigators.

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek to identify assault suspect

Police urge anyone with information about the identity of this man to contact the missing persons unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5109.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.