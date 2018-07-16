Crime
Ottawa police seek to identify assault suspect

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police are looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred over the weekend.

Ottawa police are investigating an alleged serious assault, which took place between Saturday and Sunday in Nepean.

Police say that at around 2 a.m., in the 1500-block of Woodroffe Avenue, a 20-year-old female victim was assaulted and left unconscious on the ground in a gas-station parking lot. She was transported to hospital and was later released.

The suspect in the assault is described as a Caucasian male in his mid-20s, clean-shaven with a medium build. Surveillance footage shows the man was wearing a light-coloured shirt or jacket with a collar and blue jeans.

Police say the suspect fled on foot into the walking paths leading into the Brockington Crescent area.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Ottawa police west criminal investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

