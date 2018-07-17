BCIT alerts students after man arrested for allegedly taking photos in women’s washroom

A safety notice has been sent out to students at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) saying a man has been arrested for alleged voyeurism at its Burnaby campus.

The email sent by BCIT administration said that “an unknown male was observed using a cellphone to capture images in a female washroom” on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: BCIT introduces Safety Smart Program after voyeurism incident on campus

It said that both campus security and RCMP attended the scene and that the man remains in custody.

The school said in the release that it’s taking the incident very seriously, and as a precaution is increasing security and patrols in the affected NE1 building.

READ MORE: BCIT criticized for its handling of peeping tom case

Burnaby RCMP has declined to comment at this time.