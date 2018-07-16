Rotary Club of Lethbridge seeking applicants for $100,000 legacy project

The Rotary Club of Lethbridge is celebrating 100 years of service with a special legacy project, gifting $100,000 to a local community group whose focus fills a need that is currently unfunded in the local community.

That dollar amount has been raised over the last three years of fundraising.

Members of the community, organizations, and anyone with an idea for a project that needs funding is encouraged to apply by contacting the group. The Rotary Club is looking for projects which support themes like providing clean water, education, families, advancing the local economy and promoting peace — to name a few.

The deadline to submit applications is August 19, 2018.

“We’ll review all the applications, we’re going to narrow it down as a committee to three, and then we’re going to bring those three people or those three organizations to the club to make a presentation,” said Courtney Atkinson, chair of the Lethbridge Rotary 100th Legacy Committee. “That will happen in late August and then our club will actually vote on who the winner is.”

Those interested can call Atkinson at 403-915-8888 or email him at courtney@atkinsonteam.ca for details and applications.