Dog left in hot car in Collingwood rescued by police, owner charged: OPP

A man from Wellington North Township has been charged with a bylaw offence after police say he left his dog in a hot car.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, on July 14, shortly before 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a dog left in a vehicle in the Galaxy Cinemas parking lot on Mountain Road in Collingwood.

When police arrived on scene, they located the Pontiac Montana and found a dog inside which appeared to be in distress.

Officers contacted a towing company to unlock the doors and gained access to the vehicle.

Police say the dog was friendly with officers and was given some water to cool down and some of the officer’s lunch as a treat.

Officers say the dog was taken to a local area animal shelter until the owner was located.

According to police, the dog’s 22-year-old owner, a man from Wellington North Township, returned to the vehicle at 9:30 p.m., where he was charged under the Responsible Pet Ownership Act under Collingwood bylaw.

Police remind the public not to leave their pets unattended in parked cars.

Vehicles can reach deadly temperatures quickly, even on relatively mild days with the windows slightly open and parked in the shade.

Police remind residents that dogs have a limited ability to sweat and even a short time in a hot environment can be life-threatening.