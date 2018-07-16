Man in custody after stomping on car, yelling at pedestrians at downtown Toronto intersection

Toronto police say a man is in custody after video posted on social media appeared to show him repeatedly stomping on an occupied vehicle in a busy downtown intersection Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called at around 1:20 p.m. with reports of a man standing in the middle of Peter Street and Richmond Street West while screaming and yelling at people.

A video posted on Twitter appeared to show the man also jumping on the hood and the roof of a dark-coloured car, causing damage to the vehicle.

Police said three bystanders pulled him off the car and held him until officers arrived. No one was injured in the incident.

The man, who police said was in emotionally distress and has mental health issues, was taken to 52 Division where officers were trying to determine the most appropriate health facility for care.