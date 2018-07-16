Storm watch issued for Waterloo region, Wellington county

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region and Wellington County.

The agency says to expect scattered thunderstorms throughout the area which includes Guelph, Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge.

The threat is expected to be in place until this evening.

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watches when large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall appear possible.

In the weather statement, Environment Canada warns that “fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

It is recommended that people seek shelter if they see threatening weather approaching.