Weather
July 16, 2018 11:55 am
Updated: July 16, 2018 12:00 pm

Storm watch issued for Waterloo region, Wellington county

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Global files
A A

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo region and Wellington County.

The agency says to expect scattered thunderstorms throughout the area which includes Guelph, Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge.

The threat is expected to be in place until this evening.

Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watches when large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall appear possible.

READ MORE: Waterloo police catch 3 suspected ‘stunt drivers’ over weekend

In the weather statement, Environment Canada warns that “fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.”

It is recommended that people seek shelter if they see threatening weather approaching.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph weather
Kitchener
Kitchener weather
Thunderstorm warning
Thunderstorm Watch
Waterloo
Waterloo region weather
Waterloo weather
Wellington county weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News