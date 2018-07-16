Politics
July 16, 2018 8:13 am

London city hall set to crackdown on street preachers

By Staff 980 CFPL

The street preachers often target women for going to work, using makeup and wearing pants.

File/Global News
A A

London city hall has moved quickly to respond to dozens of complaints about downtown street preachers who harass women because they’re going to work, pregnant or wearing makeup.

A little over a month after the issue was first raised at city hall, city staff are ready with revisions to London’s sound and nuisance bylaws.

Those changes include requiring a permit for amplified live speech and allowing the manager of bylaw enforcement to deny a permit if it isn’t going to be used for a community event or for work on a construction work site.

READ MORE: City committee aims to curb street harassment, verbal abuse with bylaw tweak

The revision would also prohibit the unnecessary interference with use and enjoyment of a public space.

Anyone found breaking the nuisance bylaw in that way could be faced with a minimum fine of $500.

Councillors on the community and protective services committee will discuss the proposed changes at 12 p.m. on Monday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
amplified live speech
Bylaw
Community and Protective Services Committee.
Ldnont
London City Hall
London Ontario
Nuisance
Street Preachers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News